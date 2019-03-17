Ware H. Grove Sells 5,754 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $117,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:CBZ opened at $19.97 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.
