Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,704. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-sold-by-boston-common-asset-management-llc.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.