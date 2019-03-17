Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,428 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $3,087,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 41,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 186,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

