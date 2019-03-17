Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet to $1,100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,314.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,190.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

