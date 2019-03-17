Wageworks (WAGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WAGE opened at $37.72 on Friday. Wageworks has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

