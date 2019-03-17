Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) versus Merriman (MERR) Critical Contrast

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Merriman does not pay a dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Waddell & Reed Financial and Merriman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 4 1 0 0 1.20 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Merriman.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 15.82% 20.81% 14.21% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Merriman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.16 $183.58 million $2.28 7.75 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats Merriman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

