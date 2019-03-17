Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 809,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. One Tusk Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,879,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 2,362.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,728,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,107 shares during the period.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,279.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/vistra-energy-corp-vst-position-lowered-by-comerica-bank.html.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.