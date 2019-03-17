Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,782,182 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 15th total of 14,123,846 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,959,266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vipshop by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Vipshop by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 203,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 163,938 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 279,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 153,943 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,689,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilks Brothers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,887,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vipshop has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

