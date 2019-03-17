Vicinity Centres Re Ltd (VCX) Insider Janette Kendall Acquires 7,970 Shares

Vicinity Centres Re Ltd (ASX:VCX) insider Janette Kendall acquired 7,970 shares of Vicinity Centres Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$19,845.30 ($14,074.68).

Shares of Vicinity Centres Re stock remained flat at $A$2.52 ($1.79) on Friday. 35,736,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Vicinity Centres Re Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.36 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of A$2.84 ($2.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Vicinity Centres Re Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

