VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 943.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,941 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847,013 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,864,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $76,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,977,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,855 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

NYSE:VICI opened at $21.54 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 162.32, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.42%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

