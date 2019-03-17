Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.92.

Shares of VRTX opened at $188.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $144.07 and a twelve month high of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $6,009,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,036,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $705,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock worth $39,289,000 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for treating patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

