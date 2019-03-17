Verso Corp (VRS) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,738 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 55,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verso by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,810,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Verso by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Verso from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Verso in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verso presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of VRS opened at $19.60 on Friday. Verso Corp has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Verso Corp (VRS) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/verso-corp-vrs-shares-bought-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.