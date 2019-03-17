VeriumReserve 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,297.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $857,472.00 and $1,297.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00010322 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.01521320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001431 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00038620 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,066,235 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.