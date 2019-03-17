Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

NYSE VTR traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $62.59. 3,503,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ventas has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $4,363,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,704 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ventas by 5,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

