Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Vector Group has a payout ratio of 390.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 246.2%.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.72. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

