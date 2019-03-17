Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 225.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,168 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

