Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $63.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $63.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/vanguard-intermediate-term-government-bond-etf-vgit-holdings-cut-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.