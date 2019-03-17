Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,962 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the February 15th total of 519,486 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,387,271 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VCIT opened at $85.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.95 and a 52-week high of $85.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,844,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,698 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,770.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,295,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,010 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after purchasing an additional 140,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,621,000 after purchasing an additional 487,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

