Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Sold by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,614 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $86.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

