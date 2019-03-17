Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 3,319.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,017,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,834,000 after purchasing an additional 422,132 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 523,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 370,102 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,395,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,400,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 256,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

WTR has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

