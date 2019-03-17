Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 31,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

