Valvoline (VVV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

NYSE:VVV opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,683 shares in the company, valued at $56,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,023.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Valvoline by 48,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.