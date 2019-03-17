ValuEngine Upgrades Vocera Communications (VCRA) to Strong-Buy

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, January 11th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE VCRA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $48,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,195.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 31,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,064.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,019.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,788 shares of company stock worth $3,873,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,364 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after purchasing an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,382,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,370,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

