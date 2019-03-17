ValuEngine Upgrades Linde (LIN) to Buy

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.20.

LIN opened at $176.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Linde has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Linde news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $284,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

