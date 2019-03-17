ValuEngine Upgrades Discover Financial Services (DFS) to “Hold”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $74.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $2,000,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,633,248.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $506,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,894,708.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,312 shares of company stock worth $7,855,704. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,395,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,987 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,542,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,884,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,017,000 after purchasing an additional 150,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,841,000 after purchasing an additional 272,970 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

