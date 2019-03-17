ValuEngine Lowers Viad (VVI) to Hold

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Viad in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VVI stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76. Viad has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. Viad had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viad will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viad by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 569,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,549,000 after purchasing an additional 469,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,655,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,890,000 after buying an additional 144,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,512,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after buying an additional 109,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

