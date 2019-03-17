ValueChain Price Reaches $0.0228 (VLC)

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. ValueChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ValueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ValueChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00394039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.01693067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00234199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004871 BTC.

ValueChain Token Profile

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. ValueChain’s official website is valuechain.biz

ValueChain Token Trading

ValueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ValueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ValueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ValueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

