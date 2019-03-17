Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

UXIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Uxin in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uxin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Uxin has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

