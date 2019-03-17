Ur-Energy (URG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Shares of URG stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 413,167 shares during the period.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ur-Energy (URG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.