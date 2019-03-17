Upfiring Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $13,266.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00392297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.01702232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00230742 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia, RightBTC, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

