United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,517,845 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $373,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,527 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.03. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

