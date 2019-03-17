United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) Director Sells $29,664.00 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Richard W. Cardin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $29,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at $242,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077. The company has a market cap of $412.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.75. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $68.20 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USLM. BidaskClub downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 113,576 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

