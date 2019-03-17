United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,302,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,691 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $105,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $52.07 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

