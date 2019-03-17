United Services Automobile Association Purchases 27,219 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,219 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 63,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

O stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/united-services-automobile-association-purchases-27219-shares-of-realty-income-corp-o.html.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.