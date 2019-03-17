United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.32% of Weight Watchers International worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,714,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Weight Watchers International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In related news, insider Mindy F. Grossman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTW opened at $20.45 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

