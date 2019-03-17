United Community Financial (UCFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UCFC. ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCFC opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Community Financial has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $476.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.60.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. Equities analysts predict that United Community Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Community Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after buying an additional 308,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Community Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 164,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Community Financial by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 133,537 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Community Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

