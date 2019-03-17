Uniqure NV (QURE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,753,730 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 15th total of 2,473,269 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 923,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Uniqure from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

QURE opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.07. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 738.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 67,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $4,309,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Klemt sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $160,175.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,390 shares of company stock worth $5,764,148. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

