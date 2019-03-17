Uniqure NV (QURE) CEO Sells $4,309,368.96 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 67,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $4,309,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QURE opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 738.25%. Analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Uniqure to $64.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,565,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,972,000 after acquiring an additional 474,320 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

