Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,312 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 73.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOI opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.86. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $147,638.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $31,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

