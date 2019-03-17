Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Blackstone Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

