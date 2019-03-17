Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.01 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $456.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.70.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/uniplan-investment-counsel-inc-has-1-05-million-stake-in-flexion-therapeutics-inc-flxn.html.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.