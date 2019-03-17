Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Waterstone Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 69.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBF. BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

