Unilever (UL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

