UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (SGRO)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report issued on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 720 ($9.41).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 584 ($7.63) to GBX 692 ($9.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 711.08 ($9.29).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 682.40 ($8.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 682.40 ($8.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 13.25 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

