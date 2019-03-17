UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Elementis (ELM)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a report issued on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target (down from GBX 306 ($4.00)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on Elementis from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Elementis from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Elementis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 242.50 ($3.17).

Shares of ELM stock opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.83 million and a P/E ratio of 21.62. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 151.60 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

