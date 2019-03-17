UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NEXT (NXT)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NEXT to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.27 ($69.48).

LON NXT opened at GBX 5,212 ($68.10) on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33). The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.13.

In related news, insider Amanda James bought 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,895 ($63.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,586.35 ($64,793.35). Also, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, for a total transaction of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

