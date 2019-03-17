UBS Group AG (UBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 94,595 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $1,122,842.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,907,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,445 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,666,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 99,498,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,773,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,225,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.23. 3,960,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.