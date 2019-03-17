U Network One Day Volume Tops $108,398.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $108,398.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,269,598,566 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

