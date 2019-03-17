Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Position Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 119,363.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 873,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872,547 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $46,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,233 shares of company stock worth $701,185. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Position Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/tyson-foods-inc-tsn-position-lifted-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.