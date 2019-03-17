Tyman’s (TYMN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TYMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tyman from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tyman to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 360.83 ($4.71).

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.91 million and a PE ratio of 18.14. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.